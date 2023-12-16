Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

