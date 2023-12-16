Schoolcraft Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

