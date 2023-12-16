Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,882 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

