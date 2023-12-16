Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday.

SCHL stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

