Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Scholastic Stock Down 11.6 %

Scholastic stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scholastic by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.