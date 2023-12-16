Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDUS. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.37 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.70. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.79%.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

