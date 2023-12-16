Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

