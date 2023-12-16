Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

