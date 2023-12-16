Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

