SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.65.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $248.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total transaction of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.