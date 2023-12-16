Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.