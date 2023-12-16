Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.
Several equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
IOT stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
