Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Samsara

Insider Activity at Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,889,054 shares of company stock worth $50,454,525 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Down 4.6 %

IOT stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.