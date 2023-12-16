Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.
SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
