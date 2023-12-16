Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.