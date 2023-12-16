Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 5,093 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

