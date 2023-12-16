Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

