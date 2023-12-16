Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 18,604 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.42 and a 200-day moving average of $445.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

