Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.