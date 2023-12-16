Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,628.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,601.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,527.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

