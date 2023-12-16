Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 7,440 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,961,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

