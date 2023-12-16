Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $131.78 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

