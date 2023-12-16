Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $274,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $100,672,412. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $985.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $599.42 and a 12 month high of $1,015.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

