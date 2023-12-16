Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $185,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $299.60 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

