Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $698.21 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $626.08 and its 200 day moving average is $585.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

