Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $35.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

GOOGL opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

