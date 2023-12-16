Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 202.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $608.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $617.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.