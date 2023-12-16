Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.