Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

