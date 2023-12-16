Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 176.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

