Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.