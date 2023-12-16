Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1,227.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $342,202,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $118,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

