Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,231.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 123,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

