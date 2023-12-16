Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $133.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

