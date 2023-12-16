Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

