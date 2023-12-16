Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 441.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

