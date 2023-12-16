Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.61.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,976,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

