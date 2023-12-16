Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

RYAAY opened at $130.55 on Thursday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

