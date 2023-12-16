Russell Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.31. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.98.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 33.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4397706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSI shares. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Pason Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pason Systems

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.