RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $42,486.63 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $42,486.63 or 1.00509861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $137.37 million and $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00171060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00545072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00405648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00048126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00117447 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,233 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,233.18585047 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 42,210.53097601 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.