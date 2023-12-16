Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$84.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.47.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$53.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$82.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

