Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$11.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.35.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.