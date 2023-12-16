Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on PSQ in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. PSQ has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PSQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

