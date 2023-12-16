Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff Sells 3,000 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

