Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

