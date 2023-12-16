Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $2,900,000.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

