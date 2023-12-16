Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

