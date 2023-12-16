Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOG stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

