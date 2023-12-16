Rise Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Meta Platforms by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 5,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 8,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average is $304.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.