RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.10.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

