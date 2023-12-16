Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,993 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

